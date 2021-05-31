EDGERTON—Albion Seventh Day Baptist Church will hold an open house and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. June 13 in celebration of its new Little Free Library.
The event will take place at the church at 616 Albion Road. Lunch will be available and donations will be accepted to help defray ongoing library costs.
Financial donors are South Central Well & Pump, LLC, Charlie and Michelle Davis; the Rev. Barbara Wells, Edgerton; Shirley Dooley, Elkhorn and Gay McRoberts, Janesville. Brian Palkki donated the post and George McRoberts donated labor for the library installation.