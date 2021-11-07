November is National Diabetes Month. Whether you’ve been newly diagnosed, have been managing your diabetes for a while, or are helping a loved one, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 34.2 million people have diabetes. One out of five of those people don’t even know they have it. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. The good news is that diabetes can be managed and in some cases even prevented or delayed.
Diabetes is a chronic condition that impacts how an individual’s body processes food into sugar. An individual with diabetes either cannot make insulin or cannot use insulin properly. Too much sugar will be built up in the blood. This excess of sugar can lead to many serious health issues. Diabetes is the number one cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult blindness. There are three different types of diabetes—Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational Diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes is the most common, and in many cases, can be prevented or delayed.
Below are some diabetes prevention tips from the Mayo Clinic:
Lose extra weight—The American Diabetes Association recommends that people with prediabetes lose at least 7% to 10% of their body weight to prevent disease progression.
Be more physically active—Exercise can help you lower your blood sugar and boost your sensitivity to insulin. This helps keep your blood sugar within a normal range.
Eat foods rich in fiber—Fiber can lower blood sugar levels, manage other risk factors in heart health, and help you eat less due to its filling nature.
Eat healthy fats—Unsaturated fats, both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, promote healthy blood cholesterol levels and good heart and vascular health.
Make healthier choices—When eating, make smart choices that you can maintain over time. Think about portion control and variety in your healthy eating plan.
Visit your family doctor—By making regular appointments with your doctor, you can discuss any concerns you have. Ask if diabetes testing is right for you, especially if you have a family history of diabetes or are overweight. Doctors can conduct tests to check your glucose levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol and provide a treatment plan that is right for you.
Lower your chances of getting diabetes. Learn the risk factors for prediabetes and whether you are at-risk by taking the one-minute test at www.preventdiabeteswi.org. Make a healthy change today.
###
Erin Yenser is a health educator with the Rock County Health Department.