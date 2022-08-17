JANESVILLE – The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and Skelly’s Farm Market are joining together to present a Dog Daze at the Maze event set for 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday at Skelly's Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville.
Not only will participants be navigating one of the toughest corn mazes in the country, but they will also be attempting it with their map sealed in an envelope. Points will be given to teams that do not open their envelope. Teams can register now through the day of the event. Registration includes entrance to Skelly’s Impossible Maze Race along with up to one dog per person, a free maze pass redeemable Labor Day through Oct. 31, two pieces of roasted corn per person, professional team photos, and door prize tickets. Prizes will be awarded to teams that collect the most points in the scavenger hunt and complete the maze in the fastest time. Cost is $30 per person for teams of three or less or $25 per person for teams of 4-6.
Now through the day of the event, numbered ducks are available for purchase with the chance to win a minimum of $250. The cash price will increase depending on the total number of ducks sold. Ducks are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, any upcoming events, or by contacting fundraising coordinator Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org