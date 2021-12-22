ROCKFORD,—Discovery Center Museum is gearing up for a busy holiday season with extended hours and special activities for kids over Christmas break.
The museum will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday, but it will be open from 9:30 a.m.—noon and 1—4 p.m. Dec. 26 through Dec. 30.
The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m. and from 1—4 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2.
Discovery Center will have a winter wonderland of extra activities Dec. 27-30. All activities included with museum admission. The outdoor park will be open depending on the weather. If there is rain, snow or ice, the park will close for safety reasons.
Discovery Center is bringing the sights, sounds and excitement of Times Square to the museum…all before bedtime. Ring in the New Year at “Countdown to Fun” on Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m. and from 1—4 p.m.
The family-friendly celebration is filled with countdowns to ball drops and confetti showers every 20 minutes to keep gatherings small. Fabricate a party hat, knock together a noise-maker and more! The event is sponsored by the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
Cost is included with admission to Discovery Center—$10 adults; $10 children ages 2-17 and free for Discovery Center Members and children age 1 and younger.
Advance reservations are recommended. Make reservations online at www.discoverycentermuseum.org/ or call 815-963-6769. Masks are mandatory for everyone age 2 and older inside the museum.
The Discovery Center Museum is at 711 N. Main St. Rockford, Illinois.