CLINTON —The DeLong Co., Inc. has announced 17 graduates have been granted scholarships totaling $29,500 for
The DeLong Co. scholarship program has been granting awards to students for over 20 years.
“This program began as a DeLong family scholarship in memory of our great-grandparents, but it’s since evolved to become a significant part of our community giving,” said Erin DeLong Hamburg of The DeLong Co. “Over the past 10 years we’ve been excited to grant over $110,000 in awards to 82 graduates from the locations where we have operations.”
The 2021 DeLong Co. scholarship recipients are:
Trista Gunnink is a graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, Wisconsin. She plans to study biology field research at Ripon College.
Grace Mansfield is a graduate of Clinton High School from Clinton, Wisconsin. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Sydney Sanders, of Beloit, is a graduate of Clinton High School. She plans to study social work and psychology at George Williams College.
Brynn Simpson is a graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, Wisconsin. She plans to study nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Felicia Teubert, of Janesville, is a graduate of Clinton High School. She plans to study business at Rock Valley College.
Taylor Haeft is a graduate of Elkhorn Area High school in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She plans to pursue a vet tech degree from Gateway Technical College.
Quincee Johnson—Quincee is a graduate of Evansville High School in Evansville, Wisconsin. She plans to study agriculture business at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Sydnie Ochs—Sydnie is a graduate of Milton High School in Milton, Wisconsin. She plans to study nursing at Northern Oklahoma.
Harley Knight is a graduate of Williams Bay High School in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. He plans to study mechanical engineering at Gateway Technical College.
Logan Bend who is a graduate of Indian Creek High School in Earlville, Illinois. He plans to study agribusiness.
Audrey Coltrane who is a graduate of Iola High School in Harpe, Kansas. She plans to study speech language pathology at Kansas State.
Sydney Garner who is a graduate of Wheaton Warrenville South High School in Wheaton, Illinois. She plans to pursue a pre-med degree.
Ethan Gieseke is a graduate of Marengo Community High School in Woodstock, Illinois. He plans to attend the diesel program at Kishwaukee College.
Weston Guetterman who is a graduate of Louisburg High School in Bucyrus, Kansas. He plans to study ag economics at Kansas State.
Jenna O’Donnell is a graduate of Mendota High School from Mendota, Illinois. She plans to study biomedical engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Natalie Roe is a graduate of Monticello High School from Monticello, Wisconsin. She plans to study dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Ava Splear is a graduate of Indian Creek High School in Waterman, Illinois. She plans to study agriculture communications at Kishwaukee College.
The DeLong Co., Inc. is a sixth generation, family-owned business that is headquartered in Clinton, Wisconsin.