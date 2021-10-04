Delavan Brew Walk set for Oct. 23 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELAVAN—The Delavan Brew Walk is scheduled for 3:30—7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. in downtown Delavan.Participants can taste beers, stroll through downtown and shop during the event.The cost is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the event. The cost is $15 for designated drivers. All participants must be at least 21 years of age. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime