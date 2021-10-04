DELAVAN—The Delavan Brew Walk is scheduled for 3:30—7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. in downtown Delavan.

Participants can taste beers, stroll through downtown and shop during the event.

The cost is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the event. The cost is $15 for designated drivers. All participants must be at least 21 years of age.

Recommended for you