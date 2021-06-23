JANESVILLE—United Way Blackhawk Region is eager to reinstate its annual Day of Caring scheduled for Sept. 22.
On the Day of Caring, teams of volunteers spend a day at nonprofit agencies where they paint walls, assemble playground equipment and do other projects to assist the charitable agencies.
Agencies are being asked to submit projects that the volunteer teams can work on this year during the Day of Caring. The deadline to submit projects is July 16. Agencies can register online by going to the website at LiveUnitedBR.org/DOC.
All nonprofit agencies in Rock County, Wisconsin and northern Winnebago County, Illinois are encouraged to take part—they do not need to be a United Way Funded Program Partner to participate. Organizations are welcome to submit more than one project, but must submit a separate registration form for each.