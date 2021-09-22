Daughters of the American Revolution to meet Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Rasey House, 517 Prospect St.The featured presentation will be by Nancy Vance who will discuss the history of Carousel Horses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit woman charged after allegedly leaving young children unattended for over 12 hours Interstate construction expected to wrap up in December Beloit man linked to 2016 homicide arrested on gun charge Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Beloit School District admin recommend hire of ousted TLA Principal Karns Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime