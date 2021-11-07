JANESVILLE—The Rock County Public Health Department has updated its COVID-19 data in regards to COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness with a new report showing unvaccinated people account for a vast majority of recent cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Cases
Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 in Rock County, 3,276 cases per 100,000 residents were reported among unvaccinated individuals compared to 776 cases per 100,000 residents who are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
125 unvaccinated patients per 100,000 residents were hospitalized in the county compared to 35 hospitalizations per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents.
Deaths
16 deaths per 100,000 residents were reported among unvaccinated residents compared to six deaths per 100,000 residents reported among fully vaccinated residents.
Vaccine side effects
Out of nearly 93,000 residents who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 74 people sought medical care for adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Four of the 74 cases required hospitalizations, with symptoms ranging from fever, nausea, elevated blood pressure, shortness of breath and fatigue.
Vaccine rate
A total of 57.2% residents in Rock County have received at least one vaccine dose as 54.1% of residents are fully vaccinated.
In terms of cases, 20,093 cases and 219 deaths have been reported in Rock County as of Nov. 5, the day most recent data was available.
Over the last seven days, 340 cases and fewer than 10 deaths have been reported in Rock County, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows. The county has a 7.84% test positivity rate over the last seven days as 16 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported over that time period, per CDC data.
Across Wisconsin, 17,190 cases and 126 deaths have been reported over the last seven days. The statewide test positivity rate is between 8 and 9.9% over that time period.
Across the United States, 46,358,362 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began and 751,535 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website.