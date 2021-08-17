Darien Cornfest set for Sept. 10 - 12 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DARIEN—The Darien Cornfest will be held Sept. 10—12.The festival will feature music, carnival rides, food, a horse shoe tournament, fireworks and free sweet corn will be served from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.For information, go to the website at http://dariencornfest.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Darien Cornfest Horse Shoe Tournament Carnival Rides Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lincoln Academy Director of Finance and Operations resigns Woman attacked on Saturday in South Beloit Mercyhealth fires Vice President suspected in $3 million fraud with vendor Lincoln Academy's newly hired principal let go, El-Amin hired Man arrested following rollover crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime