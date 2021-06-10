BELOIT—Each year, the Beloit Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), conducts an American History Essay Contest that is open to all Beloit students in Grades 5 through 8.
The American History Essay Contest was established to encourage young people to think creatively about our nation’s great history and learn about historical events in a new light.
The essay topic for 2020-2021 was the Boston Massacre. March 5, 2020, marked the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, considered to be a pivotal event that paved the way to the American Revolution.
Four first place essay winners received a certificate, medal, and monetary award from the Beloit Chapter DAR. All students who submitted entries received a participation certificate.
The first-place winners of this year’s essay contest are:
Elizabeth Bales: 8th Grade—Rock County Christian School
Jardon Dean: 7th Grade—Rock County Christian School
Brooklynn Frost: 6th Grade—Aldrich Intermediate School
Cali Allen: 5th Grade—Cunningham Intermediate School
National Defense Committee ROTC Medal
The Chapter also awarded The Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Committee ROTC Medal to Patience Stockwell, a senior at Beloit Memorial High School. Patience Stockwell has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps.
DAR Good Citizens Award
The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.
The following Beloit students earned Good Citizens Award:
Katherine Kraemer: Beloit Memorial High School
Olivia Tinder: Beloit Turner High School
Owen Knox: Parkview High School
Chandler Martin: Rock County Christian High School