BELOIT—A dance honoring area veterans will be held from 2—5 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave.
Jack Farina’s Big Band will perform. There is no cover charge.
There will be a musical salute to veterans.
