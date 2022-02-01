Did you know that heart disease is the most common chronic health condition in the United States? “Heart disease” is a catch-all phrase for a variety of conditions that affect the heart’s structure and function. While it is a common health issue, there’s a lot you can do to protect your heart.
About 11% of American adults have been diagnosed with heart disease. Several factors can make you a high risk for heart disease including high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. About half of people in the United States have at least one of these three risk factors. Prioritizing your heart is important to avoid serious illness. People with poor cardiovascular health are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Here are some ways to help protect your heart:
Move more. Be more active throughout your day. Build up to activity that gets your heart beating faster and leaves you a little breathless. If you’re busy, try breaking your daily activity into 10-minute chunks.
Eat a healthy diet. Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables, limit sugar and highly processed foods and consider following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan, which is free and scientifically proven to lower high blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels.
Quit smoking. Quitting can be beneficial to your overall health, even if you’ve smoked for years. Set a quit date and let those close to you know. Ask your family and friends for support or join a support group. Find resources and connect with a trained counselor at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or smokefree.gov.
Sleep better. Sleeping 7-8 hours each night helps improve heart health. Try going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Getting a 30-minute daily dose of sunlight may also improve sleep. Resist that late afternoon nap. Turn off all screens at a set time nightly. Relax by listening to music, reading or taking a bath.
Reduce stress. To help manage stress, try relaxation exercises and increase physical activity. Join a friend or family member in a relaxing activity like walking, or try meditation every day.
Control your blood pressure. Do you know your numbers? Managing your blood pressure through lifestyle or medication is a very important way to reduce your risk for heart disease. Get regular checks, follow your doctor’s recommendations and see cdc.gov/bloodpressure for more information.
Erin Yenser is a Public Health Strategist for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us with Healthful Hint in the subject. The Rock County Public Health Department reserves the right not to answer any questions deemed unsuitable. For more information, follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.