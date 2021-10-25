I normally do my “Great Books I Read This Year” List (this year is #14!), in November, but in case you haven’t heard, there may be a book publishing supply chain issue this year. So, I thought I would get the list out a month early in case any of the titles make it on to your holiday shopping lists. Of course, you can always come to the library to get your book fix as well!
Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away by Meg Medina. Evelyn Del Rey is Daniela’s best friend. They do everything together and even live in twin apartments across the street from each other… But not after today—not after Evelyn moves away. (Children’s Book Description)
Ground Zero by Alan Gratz. Brandon is visiting his dad on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 when the attack comes; Reshmina is a girl in Afghanistan who has grown up in the aftermath of that attack but dreams of peace… both are struggling to survive… (Children’s Book Description)
Hello Earth! Poems to Our Planet by Joyce Sidman. Poems addressed to the earth itself explore scientific concepts including plate tectonics, water cycles, and the creation of tides. (Children’s Book Description)
Inge’s War: A German Woman’s Story of Family, Secrets, and Survival Under Hitler by Svenja O’Donnell. Growing up in Paris, the daughter of a German mother and an Irish father, Svenja O’Donnell knew little of her family’s German past. All she knew was that her grandmother and her mother had fled their home city of Königsberg, Germany… near the end of World War II, never to return. (Book Description)
Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling. New friends and a mystery help Aden, thirteen, adjust to middle school and life at a dying western theme park in a new state, where her being born armless presents many challenges. (Children’s Book Description)
The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron. Sixteen-year-old Catholic Stefania has worked in the Diamant family’s grocery store for four years, even falling in love with one of their sons, Izio; but when the Nazis came to Poland, the Jewish Diamants are forced into the ghetto (and worse)… (Young Adult Book Description)
My Best Friend by Julie Fogliano. What is a best friend, if not someone who laughs with you the whole entire day, especially when you pretend to be a pickle? This pitch-perfect picture book… is a stunning celebration of the magic of friendship. (Children’s Book Description)
Pax, Journey Home by Sara Pennypacker. It’s been a year since Peter and his pet fox, Pax, have seen each other. Once inseparable, they now lead very different lives. When one of Pax’s kits falls desperately ill, he turns to the one human he knows he can trust. (Children’s Book Description)
This Way, Charlie by Caron Levis. All the animals at the Open Bud Ranch can see that Jack likes keeping his space to himself. But when Charlie arrives, he doesn’t see Jack at all. He’s still getting used to seeing out of only one of his eyes. At first, Jack is anxious and distrustful. But one day, he summons his courage and guides Charlie to his favorite sunlit field. (Children’s Book Description)
Viral: The Fight Against AIDS in America by Ann Bausum. Groundbreaking narrative nonfiction for teens that tells the story of the AIDS crisis in America. Thirty-five years ago, it was a modern-day, mysterious plague. Its earliest victims were mostly gay men, some of the most marginalized people in the country; at its peak in America, it killed tens of thousands of people. The losses were staggering, the science frightening, and the government’s inaction unforgivable. (Book Description)
Visit www.beloitlibrary.org or like us on Facebook for more information about the many upcoming library programs and events.