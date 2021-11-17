Cunningham School to host craft sale Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Cunningham Intermediate School will be hosting a Craft and Vendor Sale from 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Saturday at the school at 910 Townline Ave.The sale is being held to raise funds for the Parent Teacher Organization.Those interested in having a booth at the sale should email to jpaepke@sdb.k12.wi.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cunningham Intermediate School Craft Sale Pto Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Sky Carp flock to Beloit Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime