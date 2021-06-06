BELOIT—While rates of COVID-19 continue to trend downward, new cases are cropping up each day in Rock and Winnebago counties.
There were 2,475,509 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 42.5% of the population, and 5,412,678 people in Illinois who received both doses or 42.5% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Friday, the latest data available as of press time. To date, a total of 16,366 cases and 180 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
Dane County reported a total of 46,598 cases and 333 deaths; Green County reported 3,648 cases and 25 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,459 cases and 165 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Friday shows.
On June 3, there were a total of 610,740 cases reported in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic, 191 new confirmed cases and a 7-day average of 144 new cases reported per day. There were a total of 7,150 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The 7-day average of deaths due to COVID-19 was 5 per day.
As of Friday, the state positivity rate was 1.5%.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 34 new cases on June 4. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 4.5%. The total administered vaccine doses were 217,897. As of Sunday, the countywide total rose to 33,979 cases and 499 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,818 cases and 75 deaths; DeKalb County reported 10,082 cases and 121 deaths; McHenry County reported 29,126 cases and 293 deaths; Ogle County reported 6,191 cases and 83 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,811 cases and 85 deaths, state data from Sunday shows.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 342 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 37 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,245 cases, including 22,949 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 30-June 5, 2021 is 1.4%.
In the United States there have been 33,178,017 COVID-19 cases reported and 594,381 deaths, according to the CDC COVID-Tracker website. More than 300 million doses of vaccine have been distributed and 63.5% of the adult population have received at least one shot of the vaccine.