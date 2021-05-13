BELOIT—As Wisconsin youth ages 12-15 became eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, local numbers of COVID-19 and hospitalizations were dropping, according to Rock County Public Health Department Epidemiologist Nick Zupan in a press briefing Thursday.
Zupan said Rock County now is averaging 20 new cases per day, compared to 45 new cases a day less than a couple of weeks ago. There have been about 410 active cases this week, lower than last week’s 450 active cases.
Hospitalization numbers are also decreasing in the county, with 15 patients in the hospital, Zupan said.
“There are steady increases in those who are vaccinated. About 42% of Rock County residents received at least the first dose, and 34% have completed the vaccine series,” Zupan said.
The Rock County Public Health Department is working with school districts to have clinics at schools and has scheduled some clinics next week including sites in Edgerton, Evansville and Milton.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is holding a vaccination clinic at Blackhawk Technical College in collaboration with the health department to offer local employers and organizations the opportunity to get their employees or members vaccinated during dedicated blocks of time. It’s open now to those age 12 and older. An email can be sent to covid19.questions@co.rock.wi.us to set up a time.
People can also visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-get.htm to find a local provider offering onsite vaccinations.
There were 2,239,412 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 38.5% of the population, and 4,656,004 in Illinois who received both doses or 36.5% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday. To date, a total of 16,075 cases and 175 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 15,494 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 406 active cases.
Dane County reported a total of 46,165 cases and 329 deaths; Green County reported 3,622 cases and 24 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,327 cases and 159 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 485 new cases and 18 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 604,863 cases and 6,953 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday 590,014 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 7,630 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Thursday, the state positivity rate was 3%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 61 new cases. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 4.9%. The total administered vaccine doses were 197,553. As of Thursday, the countywide total rose to 33,178 cases and 474 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,699 cases and 72 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,856 cases and 119 deaths; McHenry County reported 28,573 cases and 285 deaths; Ogle County reported 6,111 cases and 81 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,753 cases and 81 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,918 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,361,666 cases, including 22,320 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 6-12, 2021 is 3.2%.