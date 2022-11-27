Courageous Conversations virtual event set for Monday Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 27, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The next Courageous Conversations racial justice virtual discussion is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 with the discussion theme "organizing for Liberation."Courageous Conversations is a monthly virtual discussion co-sponsored by Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties, Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County.To register for the discussion (newly each month), please go to:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtdu2uqDovHNK86Z55O_YHlCe5pnorMPCFYou’ll need to answer a few demographic questions for our funders. An unmoderated 30 minutes will begin at 7 pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns in full force to Beloit's downtown Beloit School District seeks feedback about school reconfiguration Lighted displays welcome visitors in Stateline Area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime