BELOIT—Food writer Jennifer Rude Klett, author of the cookbook, Home Cooking Comeback: Neighborly Advice & 40 Pleasing Recipes From the Farm Kitchen of a Midwestern Food Journalist, is coming to the Beloit Public Library at 6 p.m. on March 9.
The free program should last between 30 and 45 minutes with a Q & A segment after Klett’s talk. Signed copies of Home Cooking Comeback will be available for $24.99, cash or checks are accepted. No registration needed.
“We’re going to talk about the simple, wholesome recipes in Home Cooking Comeback, Wisconsin foods, cooking and baking,” Klett said, “Plus, Beloit is a great food town with a great farmers market downtown where I’ve scored local treasure many times. As a food journalist, I love to pass along what I’ve learned about the incredible foods in Wisconsin, kitchen tips, and creating a cherished food culture that comes when people cook at home for those they love.”
Home Cooking Comeback highlights nine foods raised, grown, or produced in Wisconsin with 40 of Klett’s personal best recipes plus insights from her many years as a food journalist and seasoned home cook. Chapters cover cheese, black raspberries & cranberries, beef, maple syrup, dry beans, butter, wheat, potatoes and milk.
Klett is an award-winning freelance journalist covering history, home, garden, travel, food, and life in the Midwest. A regular contributor to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper, Jennifer and her family enjoy rural life and attempt to grow their own food at their 36-acre Wisconsin homestead called Klett Field Farm. Jennifer married Jon Klett and became part of the large Fred & Joanne Klett family of Beloit.