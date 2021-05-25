JANESVILLE—The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (JACVB), along with the Art Infusion Mural Week Committee has once again partnered with Wallpapered City LLC in the development of four mural projects as part of this year’s Art Infusion event.
The JACVB along with the committee and Wallpapered City are currently seeking four mural artists to submit concepts for these murals, which will be installed this September.
Art Infusion’s Mural week will be held Sep. 4—12 in downtown Janesville. The Chalk Art Competition portion of the event will be held Sept. 10—12.
Contact Nigella Ryan at 608-774-0949 to donate for the event.