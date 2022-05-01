Even folks who don’t read poems are familiar with the poet T.S. Eliot’s line about April being the cruelest month. He meant that people who are depressed dislike April because everything around them is flourishing and they are not.
But we are mostly left with the five simple words: “April is the cruelest month.” You are apt to hear it every time there is a snow storm or cold sap in April, or every tie something goes wrong in the fourth month of the year.
Of course, it can’t help but be ironic. After all, April is the first full month of spring. Temperatures warm. Rain replaces snow, and as you don’t have to shovel rain, that is an improvement. So the whole phrase about the cruelty of April says that something that was supposed to be good has turned out to be bad.
Call it a bitter April Fool’s Joke.
I decided to do some research on this matter in order to determine whether or not a lot of bad things have happened in this promising month of April. I discovered that a lot of bad things had. Martin Luther King, Jr. was murdered in April. A bomb in West Germany planted by Libyan terrorists killed several Martines. The Rwandan genocide began in April.
The Confederate Army lost a major battle at Five Forks, Virginia, in April. If you were in the Old Confederacy April was the cruelest month.
The explorer Ponce de Leon sighted Florida in April. If you think the Sunshine State is tacky, April for you is the cruelest month,
Britain and Argentina went to war in April over the tiny Falkland Islands. If you think two mature nations ought not to fight over a few slivers of territory in the middle of a vast pond, then April is the cruelest month for you.
The Pony Express began in April—surely a cruel month for exhausted horses.
Some good things happened in April, too. In that spirit I can recall Spring Days at Beloit College that were perfectly divine: 70 degrees, cloudless skies, youthful frivolity, loud music. I can also remember, however, Spring Days in which students hunkered down in the sports center by space heaters.
So what does this mixed record add up to?
Well, I am writing this in February, where frigid outdoor conditions make April sound pretty good to me. And yet, once we get there, I will find, as will you, that most of our problems remain. We are always overrating the optimism of future days. But if you have a nervous stomach, it will still be jittery in April. If you have an awful job, it will still be waiting for you on cool April mornings. If you have an unruly child, the kid will likely be even worse in April. Warmer climes heat the uncontrollable passions.
Is April the cruelest month because it is overrated?
Another poet, Philip Larkin, was once asked how he liked living in Hull, England, and he said, “I can be unhappy there as well as anywhere else.” Maybe we should think of April as our Hull.
Tom McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery