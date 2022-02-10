LINCOLN, NE—Two area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Local students honored were Darah Ann Erdmann of Beloit, who is a senior studying in the College of Arts and Sciences in psychology; and Emily Grace Armendariz of Roscoe who is a sophomore studying in the College of Education and Human Sciences, in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.
OSHKOSH, Wis.—Makenna Fobes of Beloit was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
A term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
MEQUON, Wis.—Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Among the area students named to the list were:
Beloit
Gabriela Gaziano, Junior, Comm Sciences & Disorders
Ashley Perkins, Junior, Social Work
Brodhead
Nickole Becker, Senior, Psychology
Hannah Waagen, Junior, Early Childhood and Elementary
Orfordville
Haleigh Komprood, Sophomore, Marketing
Roscoe
Alexandra Bauch, Junior, Comm Sciences & Disorders
South Beloit
Janelle Barnhardt, Junior, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Elizabeth Lund, Junior, Health Care Management-AE.
ROCK ISLAND, IL—Augustana College announced more than 1,000 students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021-22 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
Area students named to the dean’s list are:
Roscoe
Jacob Lyford, Amedeo Carmine, Andrew Baxter, Alison Lawrence, Andrew Frieden and Bryn Hansmeier.
Rockton
Jordan Thompson
South Beloit
Jade Johnson.
AURORA, Ill.—Aurora University has named the following area students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.
Beloit
Xitlalli Davila, Social Work
Gabriel Dray, Social Work
Marco Antonio Olivera, History, Secondary Education
August Pautsch, Mathematics,Secondary Education
Sydney Sanders, Social Work, Psychology
Brodhead
Maria Mendoza, Social Work
Rockton
Riley Shores, Nursing
Roscoe
Emma Nelson, Physical Education K-12
Miranda Wagner, Undecided
South Beloit
Kaya Lervik, Criminal Justice
Madyson Wilson, Nursing.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis—Samantha Jones of Beloit was among the students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded degrees in December.
Jones earned a bachelor of science degree in rehabilitation science.
RIVER FALLS, Wis.—The following local residents were among 437 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December.
Carly Benton of Brodhead who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education
Malachi Marquette of Orfordville who earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance.
OXFORD, Ohio—Nick Carter of Rockton was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list.
Carter is earning a bachelor of science degree in sport leadership and management degree.
PEORIA, Ill.—South Beloit native Claire Tesluk graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Computer Science Data Science from Bradley University in the Fall 2021 Semester. Tesluk was among 300 students who earned degrees.