LINCOLN, NE—Two area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Local students honored were Darah Ann Erdmann of Beloit, who is a senior studying in the College of Arts and Sciences in psychology; and Emily Grace Armendariz of Roscoe who is a sophomore studying in the College of Education and Human Sciences, in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.

OSHKOSH, Wis.—Makenna Fobes of Beloit was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

A term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.

MEQUON, Wis.—Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Among the area students named to the list were:

Beloit

Gabriela Gaziano, Junior, Comm Sciences & Disorders

Ashley Perkins, Junior, Social Work

Brodhead

Nickole Becker, Senior, Psychology

Hannah Waagen, Junior, Early Childhood and Elementary

Orfordville

Haleigh Komprood, Sophomore, Marketing

Roscoe

Alexandra Bauch, Junior, Comm Sciences & Disorders

South Beloit

Janelle Barnhardt, Junior, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Elizabeth Lund, Junior, Health Care Management-AE.

ROCK ISLAND, IL—Augustana College announced more than 1,000 students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021-22 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.

Area students named to the dean’s list are:

Roscoe

Jacob Lyford, Amedeo Carmine, Andrew Baxter, Alison Lawrence, Andrew Frieden and Bryn Hansmeier.

Rockton

Jordan Thompson

South Beloit

Jade Johnson.

AURORA, Ill.—Aurora University has named the following area students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.

Beloit

Xitlalli Davila, Social Work

Gabriel Dray, Social Work

Marco Antonio Olivera, History, Secondary Education

August Pautsch, Mathematics,Secondary Education

Sydney Sanders, Social Work, Psychology

Brodhead

Maria Mendoza, Social Work

Rockton

Riley Shores, Nursing

Roscoe

Emma Nelson, Physical Education K-12

Miranda Wagner, Undecided

South Beloit

Kaya Lervik, Criminal Justice

Madyson Wilson, Nursing.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis—Samantha Jones of Beloit was among the students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded degrees in December.

Jones earned a bachelor of science degree in rehabilitation science.

RIVER FALLS, Wis.—The following local residents were among 437 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December.

Carly Benton of Brodhead who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education

Malachi Marquette of Orfordville who earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance.

OXFORD, Ohio—Nick Carter of Rockton was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list.

Carter is earning a bachelor of science degree in sport leadership and management degree.

PEORIA, Ill.—South Beloit native Claire Tesluk graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Computer Science Data Science from Bradley University in the Fall 2021 Semester. Tesluk was among 300 students who earned degrees.

