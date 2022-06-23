LINCOLN, NE—Three area students recently were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Students named to the dean’s list are:
Emily Grace Armendariz, a sophomore, from Roscoe. She is a student in the College of Arts and Sciences studying psychology.
Roscoe: Emma Rose Dostal, a junior from Roscoe. She is a student in the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, studying global studies, and advertising and public relations.
Sarah Ann Erdmann, a senior from Beloit. She is a student in the College of Arts and Sciences studying psychology.
MADISON, WI—Braxton Brown of Rockton has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Edgewood College.
Fulltime undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood College.
BEREA, OH—Sophia Engel of Roscoe, a graduate of Hononegah Community High School in Rockton, recently graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Dance and Movement.
OXFORD, OH—Nick Carter of Rockton, recently was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 spring semester.
Carter is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Sport Leadership and Management.
FAYETTE, IA—Kenneth Draeving and Israel Morales, both of Beloit, recently were named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring semester at Upper Iowa University .
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
KENOSHA, WI—Two area students recently graduated from Carthage College in Kenosha.
Graduating students are:
Kyle Bergman of Beloit, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing .
Andrew Hallstrom of Roscoe, who, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics.
More than 650 new Carthage graduates took part in the 2022 Commencement celebration in late May.
ATHENS, OH—Two area students recently graduated from Ohio University. They are:
Steven Picavet of Roscoe who graduated with a MSAA in Athletic Administration from the College of Business.
Josh Vieth of Beloit who graduated with a MA in Film from the College of Fine Arts.
More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.
ATHENS, OH—Forest Hassl of Beloit was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Ohio University. He is studying in the College of Fine Arts.
More than 4,400 students qualified for the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.