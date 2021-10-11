CLINTON—Sarah Duncan, Clinton Community School District Director of Business Services, has been named as a recipient of the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) 2021 Emerging Leaders Scholarship.
The scholarship, sponsored by Security Benefit, awards school business managers who have fewer than five years of experience with $2,000 to attend ASBO International’s Annual Conference & Expo. The 2021 conference will be held in Milwaukee in October.
“ASBO International is committed to supporting promising new professionals as they develop into our leaders of tomorrow,” ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis said. “The Emerging Leaders Scholarship is one way to honor that commitment by providing those new to the school business profession with targeted professional development and a network of mentors to guide them in their careers.”
Founded in 1910, the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) is a nonprofit organization that, through its members and affiliates, represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide. ASBO International is committed to providing programs, services, and a global network that promote the highest standards in school business.
The association’s members support student achievement through effective resource management in various areas ranging from finance and operations to food services and transportation.