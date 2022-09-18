CLINTON - The Clinton FFA Alumni will present a Barbecue Pork Chop Dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Jake's Electric, 215 Front St., Clinton.

Pork chop dinners will be provided as take-outs and drive-through pickup. To order delivery in the Village of Clinton, call 608-290-7689.

