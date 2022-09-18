Clinton FFA Alumni to host pork chop dinner Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON - The Clinton FFA Alumni will present a Barbecue Pork Chop Dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Jake's Electric, 215 Front St., Clinton.Pork chop dinners will be provided as take-outs and drive-through pickup. To order delivery in the Village of Clinton, call 608-290-7689.A two pork chop dinner will cost $12 and will include pork chops, potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, roll and bottles water. Uncooked pork chops also will be available for purchase.All proceeds will support the Clinton FFA program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Four vehicle accident occurs on Highway 14 with no serious injuries Beloit sees building projects advance Hononegah cross country trio taking on the competition by storm Clinton High school graduate Hannah Kalk returns as varsity girls basketball coach Maison Hosey crucial in Beloit Memorial's late push over Janesville Parker Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime