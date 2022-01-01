BDN_210125_PLOWFILE01
A snowplow removes snow from a parking lot in Beloit in this file photo. A snow emergency was declared for the City of Beloit.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 1 p,m, Jan. 1 until 11 a.m. Jan. 2.

The City of South Beloit also has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 10 a.m. Jan. 1 until 11 a.m. Jan. 2.

No vehicles should be parked on city streets during this time to allow efficient snow removal operations. Those who leave vehicles parked on the streets during the snow emergency may receive a ticket.

The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow in the Stateline Area today.

Residents are also reminded to remove trash and recycling carts from the street.

Free off-street parking is available to City of Beloit residents at the following locations:

• Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot

• Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot

• Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot

• Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs

• Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot

• Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs

• Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.

• Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs

• Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs

• West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs

• Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs

Residents are encouraged to stay home and make only necessary travel with extreme caution. Residents can register for email or text alerts for snow emergencies at www.beloitwi.gov/snow.

