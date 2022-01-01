hot featured City of Beloit declares snow emergency Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 1, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A snowplow removes snow from a parking lot in Beloit in this file photo. A snow emergency was declared for the City of Beloit. BDN file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 1 p,m, Jan. 1 until 11 a.m. Jan. 2.The City of South Beloit also has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 10 a.m. Jan. 1 until 11 a.m. Jan. 2.No vehicles should be parked on city streets during this time to allow efficient snow removal operations. Those who leave vehicles parked on the streets during the snow emergency may receive a ticket.The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow in the Stateline Area today.Residents are also reminded to remove trash and recycling carts from the street.Free off-street parking is available to City of Beloit residents at the following locations:• Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot• Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot• Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot• Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs• Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot• Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs• Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.• Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs• Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs• West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs• Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated SignsResidents are encouraged to stay home and make only necessary travel with extreme caution. Residents can register for email or text alerts for snow emergencies at www.beloitwi.gov/snow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Two Beloit residents part of latest pardons by Gov. Evers Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers New laws taking effect in Illinois, Wisconsin in 2022 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime