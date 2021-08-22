Church plans outdoor concert Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POPLAR GROVE, Ill.- Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church is hosting a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Saturday.Twice the Charm will perform contemporary songs, ballads, and folk songs. Prior to the concert Lil Franks BBQ Food Truck will be selling BBQ pork and chicken starting at 6 p.m..Jefferson Prairie is at 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, Illinois, four miles south of Clinton, Wisconsin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church Concert Bbq Food Truck Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Mercyhealth fires Vice President suspected in $3 million fraud with vendor UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings Lincoln Academy Director of Finance and Operations resigns Budding designer invited to Saint Laurent's fashion show Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime