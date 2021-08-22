POPLAR GROVE, Ill.- Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church is hosting a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Twice the Charm will perform contemporary songs, ballads, and folk songs. Prior to the concert Lil Franks BBQ Food Truck will be selling BBQ pork and chicken starting at 6 p.m..

Jefferson Prairie is at 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, Illinois, four miles south of Clinton, Wisconsin.

