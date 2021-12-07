ROCKFORD—Midway Village Museum will present Christmas in the Trenches from 10—11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Museum, 6799 Guilford.
The presentation will be held near the trench replica on the southwest side of the museum campus.
More than 100 years ago, the soldiers on the Western front of the Great War called an unofficial cease fires during the week of Christmas. Known as the Christmas Truce, enemies came together to decorate, exchange gifts, sing carols, and even play football. Learn about this truce as you engage as a participant in some of this unique experience.
Watch as re-enactors recreate this historic truce in the museum’s 150-yard replica trench. Visitors will feel what life was like for soldiers through letters, artifacts, a tour of the trench, carols, a battle, and a souvenir Christmas card to take home. This entire re-enactment is outdoors, please dress for the weather.
All visitors must follow State of Illinois COVID-19 mandates in place at the time of this special event.
Advance Registration Admission costs are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3—17 and free for those age 2 and under.
Admission costs at the gate are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3—17 and those age 2 and under are admitted free.
Your admission to the special event also includes entry into the Main Museum Center to view the many artifacts on exhibit.