ROCKTON—Two Christmas events will be held soon at Macktown Living History.
Christmas at the Historic Whitman Store will be held Saturday at Macktown Living History, 2221 Freeport Road.
People can make their own Victorian paper Christmas ornaments at the historical Whitman Store building from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. The Whitman Store also will host a reading of “A Christmas Carol” and have children’s games, medallions and more for sale from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. From 7 p.m. and after there will be an outdoor fire with hot beverages, cookies and caroling.
Christmas Sunday will be held Dec. 12 from 2—4 p.m. when the story behind “Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be shared. Reading times will be 2:10 p.m, 2:50 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
People will listen to readings of the story and learn about the background of the tale. The readings will take place in the historic Mack House, and refreshments will be served in the Whitman Store.
Macktown was founded in the mid-1830’s by Stephen Andrew Mack Jr., and his wife, Mary Hononegah. Macktown, then known as Pekatonic, represents a time and place of change on the Illinois frontier when the fur trade collided with a progressive world.
In prosperous times, Pekatonic boasted of the Mack’s two-story home and store, a furniture store, a school room, a shoemaker’s shop, a tavern, a trading post, fur trapper’s cabins, and other homes belonging to the population of 200-300. A ferry and bridge traversed the Rock River.
Following Mack’s death in 1850 and the destruction of the bridge in 1851, the Macktown settlement area failed to thrive. The northern part of the settlement prospered and officially became known as Rockton in 1846 or 1847.