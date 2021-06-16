JANESVILLE—The Badger Chordhawks Chorus have announced the return of The Patriotic Concert, which have been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 25 and at 1:30 p.m. on June 26.
Both performances will be held at Courthouse Park’s Marvin Roth Community Pavilion in Janesville and also streamed online at www.PatrioticConcert.com. The live performances are free to attend. The streamed performances are $15 per person. A freewill offering will be taken for the benefit of Rock County Veterans Services.
“We were regrettably forced to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chordhawks President George Kiskunas. “After such a dark and difficult year, I think The Patriotic Concert is just what the doctor ordered, pun intended.”
The concerts will feature an all-new program of all-American music performed by local musicians; several America-themed readings; and a special recognition of all those who have served and are serving. There will also be a number of audience giveaways at both live performances.
The Patriotic Concert is generously underwritten by The Mallon Family and Culver’s of Janesville & Newville. Additional support has been provided by more than 100 local businesses. A complete list is available on the event website: www.PatrioticConcert.com.