ORFORDVILLE—The 23rd Annual Children’s Christmas Benefit will be held at the Orfordville American Legion, 3913 West State Road 213, on Dec. 4.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a delicious pork chop community supper. Santa Claus will be on hand for the children at 7 p.m.
Raffles will be held throughout the evening. Donations will be accepted for the meal. The Stateline Playboys will provide entertainment from 8 p.m.—midnight.
The toys and gifts collected at the event will be distributed discreetly and confidentially among children living in the county so their Christmas will be a little bit merrier. The purpose of the benefit is to provide items to children that they would not otherwise receive during the holiday season.
All contributions raised at the benefit go directly back into the community. There are no administrative fees taken from the fundraiser. It is an organization that is 100% volunteer driven.
There is no charge for the evening’s entertainment or the meal. Donations will be accepted at the event. All cash contributions will be used specifically for purchasing hats, mittens, boots, clothing, toys, and supplies for children from birth to high school age.
The contributions also supply a Christmas meal to each of the families. Community members are encouraged to join in the fun and holiday spirit so that many deserving children will have a merrier Christmas this year. If you would be interested in donating raffle items, would like to refer a family in need, or for questions regarding the event, please contact Brian Knudson at 608-490-1296.
The Children’s Christmas Benefit is accepting holiday referrals for families with children in the rural communities of Rock County until Dec. 3. Referrals can be made by calling Brian Knudson at 608-490-1296 or email childrenschristmasbenefit@yahoo.com.