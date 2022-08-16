Todd Nelson's Chevy Nomad

Todd Nelson poses with his 1956 Chevrolet Nomad, which he purchased in 2006. The station wagon had five or six owners before Nelson got his hands on it.

 Photo by Marty Densch

BELOIT—Station wagons were coming into their own in the 1950s. Driven by the post-war boom and an expanding and improving network of highways, buyers looking for more room for those longer family vacations were increasingly turning to station wagons.

All 1956 Chevrolet cars, except the Corvette, were built on the same chassis. A wide variety of body styles was offered, though, including four-door sedans and hardtops, two-door sedans and hardtops and two- and four-door station wagons. Three distinct trim levels were offered that year including the entry level 150, the mid-level 210 and the top-of-the-line Bel Air.

