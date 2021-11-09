JANESVILLE—The Aging & Disability Resource Center and Council on Aging will host a free Rock County Caregiver Celebration on Nov. 18 from 2—3:30 p.m. at the Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center, 1717 Center Ave., Janesville.
Cori Marsh, Dementia Care Specialist at the Aging & Disability Center and Teena Monk-Gerber, Family Caregiver Support Specialist at the Council on Aging will coordinate a family caregiver appreciation event featuring nationally recognized comedian and speaker, Larry Weaver.
Weaver will join the occasion virtually. This event can be attended in-person or online at no cost. Onsite respite will be offered. Attendees will leave with a smile and a special dinner for two to serve when they get home. For those attending virtually, a drive-up option to pick up the meal will also be available. Dinner selections must be made at the time of registration.
November is National Family Caregiver month and Alzheimer’s Awareness month.
“According to National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, there are 9.5 million people in the United States who consider themselves family caregivers,” stated Teena Monk-Gerber. “That’s over one in five people who are caring for someone. With that many family caregivers, it’s cause for celebration…a time to call on those family caregivers and show them our appreciation.”
Rock County family caregivers are encouraged to attend this free event. Face masks are requested to be worn at all county facilities. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 10. Contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or Teena Monk-Gerber 608-758-8455 for more information or to register.