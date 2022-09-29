Bravo crew

Bruce Cawkins, far left, stands with a crew who helped restore the front steps to a home in Washington, D.C. Cawkins also volunteers at the Beckman Mill and Welty Center, sharing his knowledge

 Photo provided

BELOIT—By day, he is the “Helpful Hardware Manager” at the Elmwood Drive ACE Hardware Store, and on his personal time, Bruce Cawkins can be found lending a hand to better the community, with his time and talents.

Cawkins is Volunteer of the Month for September.