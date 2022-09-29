BELOIT—By day, he is the “Helpful Hardware Manager” at the Elmwood Drive ACE Hardware Store, and on his personal time, Bruce Cawkins can be found lending a hand to better the community, with his time and talents.
Cawkins is Volunteer of the Month for September.
Born and raised in Beloit, married to his hometown sweetheart, his roots have helped to strengthen his commitment to the community.
Cawkins credits his dad and scouting for sparking his interest in volunteering. When his older brother joined scouts, his dad became a Scoutmaster. Cawkins soon became a member of the troop, eventually earning the rank of Eagle Scout (# 13 in troop 608 he proudly acknowledges).
After a stint in the Navy, marrying and starting his family, Cawkins once again returned to scouting in support of his daughters’ activities in Girl Scouts, becoming a registered Girl Scout Leader, yet staying in the background as he supported his wife’s leadership of the troop.
Among Cawkins’ many volunteer interests are the Friends of Beckman Mill, where he recalls biking to the mill as a young teen, where he actually got “in” to the mill, and “acquired” a piece of the mill from the basement.
President Marty Densch shares, “When Bruce was a teenager and the mill was wide open to the elements he was among those who would sneak inside for a little mischief. On one visit he took the brass beam from the floor scale. When he was later involved with the restoration he sheepishly admitted he took it years earlier but still had it and brought it back.”
Densch continues, “Bruce was involved with some of the early work of Friends of Beckman Mill doing construction. When he was given a promotion with expanded responsibilities at Ace Hardware he wasn’t able to continue working with us. He resumed as a volunteer docent several years ago and has proved to be not only reliable but also enthusiastic and provides an interesting and colorful narrative for visitors. He is certainly a valuable asset to FBM today and I, for one, always enjoy working with him on our weekend tours.”
Cawkins enjoys his assignment as a docent, saying he considers himself a great story teller.
“I like Beckman because its history, and I love history,” he said.
Cawkins also employs his story telling skills when he serves as a lay minister and liturgist at the River of Life Methodist Church. He occasionally fills in for the pastor as a lay minister.
“I use my God voice,” he said. “I’m just the messenger. You just never know how your message is affecting others, or touched someone.”
As a family, the Cawkins’ travel to Dallas, Texas to do mission work—construction work, painting, roofing, shingling for a week each year. In reflection.
“God has given me a few basic talents,” he said. “If I don’t use them to better where I am, I don’t deserve to be here.”
It was while working on the roof at the Beckman creamery that Cawkins met Tanya Zastrow, who recruited him to volunteer at the Welty Center. With more than 18 years of volunteer service, Cawkins is proud to have been involved in the annual Maple Syrup production since day one. Cawkins also puts his love of history to use when taking young people on field hikes around the property.
“I love working with the kids. The kids are our future,” he says , while admitting he is a kid at heart.
Aaron Wilson, Program Director at the Welty Center appreciates Cawkins’ many contributions.
“I wish the Welty Environmental Center had more volunteers like Bruce,” Wilson said. “Not only does he volunteer to help conduct field trips for local schools, but whenever I need a handyman for projects, I can call or text him and he will get back to me right away. He has been a volunteer for Welty for almost, if not, 20-years. I very much appreciate being able to rely on his time, positive attitude, and jovial nature.”
Cawkins’ motivation for all his volunteer efforts? “I was raised in a Christian home. This is what God wants me to do.”