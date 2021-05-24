Beloit and Janesville combined to report 86 new COVID-19 cases since May 17, as virus rates appear to have dropped yet again, according to local municipal data updated on Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
The combined case figure for Beloit and Janesville is down from 120 cases reported on May 17, and is one of the lowest weekly combined totals for both municipalities this year, health department data shows.
In Beloit, 52 new cases were reported since May 17, and a total of 5,459 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. A total of 5,257 people have recovered from the virus in Beloit. A total of 74 new recoveries and 202 negative tests were reported on Monday.
Beloit’s death rate is 1.41% and the age group accounting for the most COVID-19 cases by 17% are people between the ages of 25 and 34.
In Janesville, a total of 35 new cases were reported since last week, bringing the citywide total to 6,975 cases. In terms of recoveries, 6,801 people have beaten the virus in Janesville and 38,547 negative tests have been conducted. Since last week, 82 recoveries and 764 negative tests have been reported.
The city’s death rate is 0.92% and young people ages 25 to 34 account for the most cases in Janesville at 18%.
In outlying Rock County municipalities, Clinton reported a total of 465 cases; Edgerton reported 1,023 total cases; Evansville reported 737 total cases; Milton reported 969 total cases; and unincorporated Rock County reported 644 total cases.
Countywide, a total of 16,272 cases and 175 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. A total of 81,002 negative tests have been reported and 15,805 people have recovered in the county as an estimated 292 cases remain active.
Children under the age of 15 and young people up to the age of 34 account for 43% of all Rock County cases, health department data shows— a figure that remains unchanged from May 17.
Per Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data updated on Monday, 45.3% of Rock County residents have received one vaccine dose and 37.4% have completed the vaccination series.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 151 new cases and one virus-related death was reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 608,583 cases and 6,990 deaths. An estimated 5,819 cases remain active in the state as the recovery rate is nearly 98%. The state’s seven-day test positivity rate is now 2.5%, down from 3.2% on April 24 and down from 17.5% at the all-time high on Nov. 11, 2020.
In Winnebago County in Illinois, a total of 33,657 cases and 486 deaths have been reported, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports, an increase of 23 new cases and no deaths from Sunday.
A total of 284,081 vaccinations have been given in Winnebago County as 35.5% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 933 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,376,411 cases and 22,633 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven day test positivity rate of 2.7%.
Nationwide, 13,186 new cases and 220 deaths were reported on Monday, as 32,947,548 cases and 587,342 deaths have been reported. In terms of vaccinations, 49.4% of residents have one dose and 39.3% have completed vaccination.