CLINTON - The Friends of Carver-Roehl Park will host the annual Fall Festival from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Carver-Roehl Park, 4907 S. Carvers Rock Road.the event will feature horse-drawn carriage rides, music by Twice the Charm, a petting zoo, a Story Walk, guided nature hikes, food, a coloring table, a chainsaw art demonstration and a raffle.The Fall Festival is the only fundraising event that the Friends of Carver-Roehl Park hosts each year. Funds raised from the festival will go to continued improvements in the park.Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted and will be donated to the Clinton Food Pantry.The Fall Festival is free and open to the public.