JANESVILLE—Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and Ironside Fitness will host the Carry The Load Memorial May Rock/Run to remember the sacrifices of veterans and first responders on May 7.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Ironside Fitness, 2315 W. court St., Janesville. Registration is free, but donations are encouraged and will go to the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance program which strives to reduce suicide among veterans and first responders. Ironside Fitness will offer discounted memberships to military personnel, first responders, health care workers and Janesville School District employees.
Carry the Load events include five national relays that begin on the East and West Coasts, in the Midwest, Mountain States and New England. Each relay winds through numerous states and end in Dallas at Reverchon Park. on Memorial Weekend. Because the Midwest relay route does not run through Janesville, a stand-alone event was planned for families and the community.
To register for the event, go to the website at www.carrytheload.org/goto/Wisconsin and click “Join Carmen’s Team. Select option 2—Memorial May Fundraiser. Everyone who registers and donates $50 or more will receive a commemorative 2022 Sheep Dog Impact Assistance/Carry The Load T-shirt. Email your T-shirt size to croche@shepdogia.org.
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance was founded in 2010 to engage, assist and empower veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMS personnel. The organization has chapters and team across the country and more than 50,000 members, volunteers and supporters around the world.