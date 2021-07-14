JANESVILLE—Lucy Beckord has been named executive director of the Rock County Cancer Coalition (RCCC).
Beckord is a lifelong resident of Janesville. She will manage the affairs of the organization including a variety of fundraising activities and grant application writing.
Beckord has been a volunteer member of the RCCC’s Board of Directors for two years. She brings a variety of experiences to the position including working for Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Kutter Harley Davidson, and owning her own business, Lucy’s Loon Lake Coffee and Deli.
“One of my goals is to raise the profile of the organization so more people know about the important assistance we provide to families right here in Rock County,” Beckord said. “As a member of the Board of Directors, I heard stories about the people we help, like a mother who is desperate to find a way to pay her utility bill while receiving needed cancer treatments. I am anxious to find new revenue sources so we can help even more families in Rock County who are fighting this terrible disease,” Beckord added.
Since incorporating as a non-profit organization in 2010, RCCC has distributed over $1,100,000 by assisting over 1,600 Rock County residents by providing much needed financial assistance.