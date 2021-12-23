DE PERE, Wis.—Two area students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
Elizabeth Allen of Beloit and Cora Purdue of Brodhead were named to the St. Norbert College dean’s list.
Founded in 1898, St. Norbert College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college located in De Pere, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the Fall Quarter 2021 Dean’s List.
Joshua Kleinschmidt, from Beloit, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Kleinschmidt is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Jesus Ramos, from Beloit, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Ramos is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Jorge Jurado-Garcia, from Beloit, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Jurado-Garcia is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Rees Graves, from Beloit, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Graves is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Benjamin Leisher, from Beloit, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Leisher is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “High Honors.”
MILWAUKEE—Emilio Colunga, from Orfordville, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Colunga is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) for this quarter are on the Honors List.