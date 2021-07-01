DES MOINES, Iowa—Two students from Roscoe were named to the Deans’ List at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2021 semester.
Roscoe students named to the Dean’s List are Julia Baker and Abby Bukowski.
WINONA, Minn.—Elijah Williams of Beloit, was named to the second semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
He is the son of Rachael Williams.
MILWAUKEE—Two area students took part in spring graduation ceremonies at Marquette University.
Local students who graduated in May from Marquette are:
Zachery Finnegan of Beloit who earned a Doctoral degree in professional, dentistry
Jennette Hollister of Rockton who earned a Masters degree in nursing.