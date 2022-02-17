ROLLA, Mo.- Camden Stear of Roscoe has been named to the honor list for the Fall Semester at- Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Stear is junior studying engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

SAINT PETER, Minn.—Sydney Prowse of Beloit has been named to the Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The list includes students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2021.

LA CROSSE, Wis.—Area studnets have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending December 2021.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Area students named to the Dean’s List are:

Beloit

Felix Estrella, Computer Science Major

Esbeidy Guevara, International Business Major

CJ Light, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education Major

Gabrielle McDilda, Sociology Major

Olivia Revels, English Major: Medical Professions Emphasis

Brodhead

Catherine Speckman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track

Morgan Tresemer, Biology Major

Zoe Tresemer, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Orfordville

Jade Mason, Marketing Major

Rockton

Renee Laird, Psychology Major

Mary Miller, History Education Major

South Beloit

Julia Carabelli, Marketing Major.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2021 semester.

Area students named to the UW-Platteville Dean’s List include:

Beloit

Mallory Combs, Criminal Justice

Abigail Kramer, Forensic Investigation

Kelsie Martin, Psychology

Sean McCarthy, Undecided BILSA

Jacob Pittner, Industrial Engineering

Graham Wynes, Software Engineering

Brodhead

Seth Rosheisen, Industrial Technology Management

Bailey Watson, History

Bobby Wolter, Industrial Technology Management

Rockton

Noah Beilke, Computer Science

Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education

Derek Larson, Industrial Technology Management

Roscoe

Leah Ball, Elementary Education

William Korman, Industrial Engineering

Reid Parssinen, Mechanical Engineering

Sydney Singer, Engineering Physics

Jacob Sommer, Health and Human Performance

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2021 semester.

Area students named to the UW-Platteville Chancellor’s List are:

Beloit

Kelsie Martin, Psychology

Sean McCarthy, Undecided BILSA

Brodhead

Bailey Watson, History

Bobby Wolter, Industrial Technology Management

Rockton

Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education

Jacqueline LeFevre, Biology, Broad Field Science

Roscoe

Sydney Singer, Engineering Physics.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 600 students from its three campuses for the fall of 2021. The ceremonies were held inside Williams Fieldhouse on the UW-Platteville campus.

Area students who graduated from UW-Platteville include:

Beloit

Doreen Beeler, Electrical Engineering

Bailey Kloepfer, Biology

Kasey Tippelt, Computer Science

Brodhead

Colleen Johnson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences

Seth Rosheisen, Industrial Technology Management

Jay Strohmenger, Industrial Technology Management

Bobby Wolter, Industrial Technology Management

Orfordville

Mason Spencer, Dairy Science

Rockton

Noah Beilke, Computer Science

Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education

Jacqueline LeFevre, Biology, Broad Field Science

Roscoe

Makayela Burns, Criminal Justice

Reid Parssinen, Mechanical Engineering.

ROCKFORD—The following students in the Degree Completion program at Rockford University were named to the Distinguished Scholars List for the fall 2021 semester, earning at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester.

April Almanza of South Beloit, and Laura Speer, Kathryn Littlefield and Samantha Minzer all of Roscoe.

DECATUR, IL—Gabriella Galluzzo of Roscoe, is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.

BUFFALO, NY—Hayley Montoya, of Roscoe, is among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List or Merit List.

Dean’s List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.

Montoya is a member of the Canisius Class of 2024 and pursuing a degree in management.