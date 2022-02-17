ROLLA, Mo.- Camden Stear of Roscoe has been named to the honor list for the Fall Semester at- Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Stear is junior studying engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
SAINT PETER, Minn.—Sydney Prowse of Beloit has been named to the Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The list includes students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2021.
LA CROSSE, Wis.—Area studnets have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending December 2021.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Area students named to the Dean’s List are:
Beloit
Felix Estrella, Computer Science Major
Esbeidy Guevara, International Business Major
CJ Light, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education Major
Gabrielle McDilda, Sociology Major
Olivia Revels, English Major: Medical Professions Emphasis
Brodhead
Catherine Speckman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track
Morgan Tresemer, Biology Major
Zoe Tresemer, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Orfordville
Jade Mason, Marketing Major
Rockton
Renee Laird, Psychology Major
Mary Miller, History Education Major
South Beloit
Julia Carabelli, Marketing Major.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2021 semester.
Area students named to the UW-Platteville Dean’s List include:
Beloit
Mallory Combs, Criminal Justice
Abigail Kramer, Forensic Investigation
Kelsie Martin, Psychology
Sean McCarthy, Undecided BILSA
Jacob Pittner, Industrial Engineering
Graham Wynes, Software Engineering
Brodhead
Seth Rosheisen, Industrial Technology Management
Bailey Watson, History
Bobby Wolter, Industrial Technology Management
Rockton
Noah Beilke, Computer Science
Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education
Derek Larson, Industrial Technology Management
Roscoe
Leah Ball, Elementary Education
William Korman, Industrial Engineering
Reid Parssinen, Mechanical Engineering
Sydney Singer, Engineering Physics
Jacob Sommer, Health and Human Performance
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2021 semester.
Area students named to the UW-Platteville Chancellor’s List are:
Beloit
Kelsie Martin, Psychology
Sean McCarthy, Undecided BILSA
Brodhead
Bailey Watson, History
Bobby Wolter, Industrial Technology Management
Rockton
Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education
Jacqueline LeFevre, Biology, Broad Field Science
Roscoe
Sydney Singer, Engineering Physics.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 600 students from its three campuses for the fall of 2021. The ceremonies were held inside Williams Fieldhouse on the UW-Platteville campus.
Area students who graduated from UW-Platteville include:
Beloit
Doreen Beeler, Electrical Engineering
Bailey Kloepfer, Biology
Kasey Tippelt, Computer Science
Brodhead
Colleen Johnson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences
Seth Rosheisen, Industrial Technology Management
Jay Strohmenger, Industrial Technology Management
Bobby Wolter, Industrial Technology Management
Orfordville
Mason Spencer, Dairy Science
Rockton
Noah Beilke, Computer Science
Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education
Jacqueline LeFevre, Biology, Broad Field Science
Roscoe
Makayela Burns, Criminal Justice
Reid Parssinen, Mechanical Engineering.
ROCKFORD—The following students in the Degree Completion program at Rockford University were named to the Distinguished Scholars List for the fall 2021 semester, earning at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester.
April Almanza of South Beloit, and Laura Speer, Kathryn Littlefield and Samantha Minzer all of Roscoe.
DECATUR, IL—Gabriella Galluzzo of Roscoe, is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
BUFFALO, NY—Hayley Montoya, of Roscoe, is among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List or Merit List.
Dean’s List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
Montoya is a member of the Canisius Class of 2024 and pursuing a degree in management.