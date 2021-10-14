FAYETTE, IOWA—Katrina Johnson of Beloit graduated in August with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University.

Upper Iowa University was founded in 1857 as a private, nonprofit university.

FAYETTE, IOWA—Jennifer Reed of Beloit graduated Cum Laude Meritum in July from Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration..

