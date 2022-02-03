MILWAUKEE—Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades.
Students who were named include:
Beloit
Lorena Barrales-Flores, Bachelor of Science, Finance
Deep Patel, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Reema Patel, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Rockton
Jacob Hollister, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Jordan King, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Megan Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology and Law Studies
Roscoe
Amy Baudhuin, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising
Charlene Soltes, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Morgan Guetschow, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences.
DeKALB, Ill.—Almost 1,300 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June.
Area students receiving degrees include:
Rockton
Bayley Franzen, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis
Aaron Koym, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Nathan Mar, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Taylor Mase, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Nathan McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Roscoe
Caitland Abordo, Bachelor of Science, Public Health-Health Promotion
Shedrick Daniels, Doctor of Education, Higher Education
Nathaniel Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL
Nicole Fanis, Master of Science, Data Analytics
Karyene Friedenauer, Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner
Trey Fry, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Kristen Miller, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology
South Beloit
Jordan Rhodes, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA
Tanner Stoffregen, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA
Aryn Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
MILWAUKEE, Wis.—The following individuals have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2021 semester.
Beloit
Madeline Cawkins, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Carly Coldren, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Panagiotis Fanopoulos, Business Undergraduate
Annika Patterson-Rivera, Business Undergraduate
James Vences, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
Gabriella Zomok, Health Sciences Undergraduate
South Beloit
Mckinnon Murray, Business Undergraduate
Rockton
Cade Allgeier, Pathway Advising
Abigail Clarke, Letters & Science Undergrad
Molly Fraser, Letters & Science Undergrad
Isabella Sinnaeve, Health Sciences Undergraduate
Roscoe
Klairissa Boisvert, Health Sciences Undergraduate
Lauren Dinnel, Education Undergraduate
Kyle Hoeppner, Business Undergraduate
Greta Kitto, Letters & Science Undergrad
Gavin Lee, Business Undergraduate
Matthew Nowicki, Business Undergraduate
Jacqueline Wright, Education Undergraduate
Kaitline Wright, Letters & Science Undergrad
OSHKOSH, Wis.—Tess Schober of Beloit earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration—management from the College of Business at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
She was among graduates honored in the 57th midyear commencement ceremony held at the Kolf Sports Center at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
MADISON, Wis.—Marina Arteaga of Clinton and Braxton Brown of Rockton earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2021 semester at Edgewood College.
Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
WHEATON, Ill.—Paul Fay of Roscoe and Elisabeth Paterson of Rockton received Dean’s List honors at Wheaton College for the fall semester.
Dean’s List honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Bailey Cronin, of Beloit, has been named to the fall 2021 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor’s List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.
NORTHFIELD, Minn.- Ivy, Sean and Tonya Castillo of South Beloit have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
MENOMONIE, Wis.—Kaity Conway of Brodhead graduated in December 2021 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.
Conway earned a bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies.
KENOSHA, WI—More than 600 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
The following area students earned the achievement:
Kyle Bergman of Beloit.
Emma Topham, Andrew Hallstrom and Brennan Ott of Roscoe.
Cameryn Eickstead of South Beloit.
Lauren Hammes of Orfordville.