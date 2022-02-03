MILWAUKEE—Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades.

Students who were named include:

Beloit

Lorena Barrales-Flores, Bachelor of Science, Finance

Deep Patel, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Reema Patel, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Rockton

Jacob Hollister, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Jordan King, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Megan Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology and Law Studies

Roscoe

Amy Baudhuin, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising

Charlene Soltes, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Morgan Guetschow, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences.

DeKALB, Ill.—Almost 1,300 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June.

Area students receiving degrees include:

Rockton

Bayley Franzen, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis

Aaron Koym, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Nathan Mar, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Taylor Mase, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Nathan McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Roscoe

Caitland Abordo, Bachelor of Science, Public Health-Health Promotion

Shedrick Daniels, Doctor of Education, Higher Education

Nathaniel Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL

Nicole Fanis, Master of Science, Data Analytics

Karyene Friedenauer, Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner

Trey Fry, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Kristen Miller, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology

South Beloit

Jordan Rhodes, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA

Tanner Stoffregen, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA

Aryn Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.

MILWAUKEE, Wis.—The following individuals have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2021 semester.

Beloit

Madeline Cawkins, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Carly Coldren, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Panagiotis Fanopoulos, Business Undergraduate

Annika Patterson-Rivera, Business Undergraduate

James Vences, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad

Gabriella Zomok, Health Sciences Undergraduate

South Beloit

Mckinnon Murray, Business Undergraduate

Rockton

Cade Allgeier, Pathway Advising

Abigail Clarke, Letters & Science Undergrad

Molly Fraser, Letters & Science Undergrad

Isabella Sinnaeve, Health Sciences Undergraduate

Roscoe

Klairissa Boisvert, Health Sciences Undergraduate

Lauren Dinnel, Education Undergraduate

Kyle Hoeppner, Business Undergraduate

Greta Kitto, Letters & Science Undergrad

Gavin Lee, Business Undergraduate

Matthew Nowicki, Business Undergraduate

Jacqueline Wright, Education Undergraduate

Kaitline Wright, Letters & Science Undergrad

OSHKOSH, Wis.—Tess Schober of Beloit earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration—management from the College of Business at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

She was among graduates honored in the 57th midyear commencement ceremony held at the Kolf Sports Center at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

MADISON, Wis.—Marina Arteaga of Clinton and Braxton Brown of Rockton earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2021 semester at Edgewood College.

Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.

WHEATON, Ill.—Paul Fay of Roscoe and Elisabeth Paterson of Rockton received Dean’s List honors at Wheaton College for the fall semester.

Dean’s List honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Bailey Cronin, of Beloit, has been named to the fall 2021 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor’s List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.

NORTHFIELD, Minn.- Ivy, Sean and Tonya Castillo of South Beloit have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

MENOMONIE, Wis.—Kaity Conway of Brodhead graduated in December 2021 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.

Conway earned a bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies.

KENOSHA, WI—More than 600 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

The following area students earned the achievement:

Kyle Bergman of Beloit.

Emma Topham, Andrew Hallstrom and Brennan Ott of Roscoe.

Cameryn Eickstead of South Beloit.

Lauren Hammes of Orfordville.

