FREEPORT—Timothy Ellinger of Roscoe was among the spring graduates at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois.
Ellinger earned an associate of arts degree.
MILWAUKEE—The following students received academic honors for the spring semester at the Milwaukee School of Engineering:
Beloit
Rees Graves, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Jorge Jurado-Garcia, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Josh Kleinschmidt, Dean’s List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Benjamin Leisher, Dean’s List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science
Brady Thiering, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering
Orfordville
Aaron Myhre, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
MILWAUKEE—Approximately 227 students completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the Spring 2021 semester.
Among the Mount Mary University Spring 2021 graduates are:
Suellen Thomson-Link, of Brodhead who earned a doctorate degree in occupational therapy.
IOWA CITY, IA—More than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
The students named to the president’s list include:
Kyle Dingus of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science.
Cali Schmitz of Roscoe, College of Nursing; Major: Nursing.
IOWA CITY, IA—More than 7,000 students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students named to the dean’s list are:
Samuel Brick of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pharmacy Interest.
Olivia Chambers of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Communication Studies.
Michael Dionne of South Beloit, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Engineering Interest.
Sara Galli of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Criminology, Law and Justice.
Corinne Hoffmann of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: History.
Claire Parsons of Beloit, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Social Work.
Sara Porter of South Beloit, Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing.
Cali Schmitz of Roscoe, College of Nursing; Major: Nursing.