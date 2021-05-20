MANCHESTER, N.H.—Frank Oyston of Roscoe has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester.
MILWAUKEE—The following individuals are among the 3,200 prospective candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on May 16 in Milwaukee.
Local degree candidates are:
Beloit
Catherine Beeman, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Katie Busch, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Paige Granberg, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Rachel Kaminski, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Kyleigh Menke, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science
MaKenzie Olivotti, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Craig Rees, School of Education, Bachelor of Science
Antonio Salas, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Shynia Summerville, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Orfordville
Katelyn Harnack, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Carsyn Soderstrom, School of Information Studies, Master of Library and Information Science
Rockton
Marie Enderle, School of Education, Bachelor of Science
David Murray, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Ava Whiteman, School of Education, Bachelor of Science
Roscoe
August Dunphy, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Mackenzie Hopfauf, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Madeline Sobojinski, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration.
BOURBONNAIS, Ill.— The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring Semester at Olivet Nazarene University.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student has to be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Local students who were included on the Dean’s List are:
Rockton—Aren Gustafson.
Roscoe—Allison Staman and Rylie Staman.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study.