MANCHESTER, N.H.—Frank Oyston of Roscoe has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester.

MILWAUKEE—The following individuals are among the 3,200 prospective candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on May 16 in Milwaukee.

Local degree candidates are:

Beloit

Catherine Beeman, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Katie Busch, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Paige Granberg, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Rachel Kaminski, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Kyleigh Menke, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science

MaKenzie Olivotti, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Craig Rees, School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Antonio Salas, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Shynia Summerville, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Orfordville

Katelyn Harnack, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Carsyn Soderstrom, School of Information Studies, Master of Library and Information Science

Rockton

Marie Enderle, School of Education, Bachelor of Science

David Murray, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Ava Whiteman, School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Roscoe

August Dunphy, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Mackenzie Hopfauf, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Madeline Sobojinski, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration.

BOURBONNAIS, Ill.— The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring Semester at Olivet Nazarene University.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student has to be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Local students who were included on the Dean’s List are:

Rockton—Aren Gustafson.

Roscoe—Allison Staman and Rylie Staman.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study.