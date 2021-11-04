Campus Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSHKOSH, Wis.—The following area students are summer graduates of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh—many who participate in the spring ceremony but become official when their degrees are complete.UW Oshkosh has campuses in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Menasha as well as online degree programs.Rockton, ILAlex Alan Larson, College of Business, Bachelor of Business of Administration, Supply Chain ManagementRoscoe, ILMikayla L. Austin, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Radiologic ScienceWilliam L. Cramer II, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology (Strength & Conditioning) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Uw- Oshkosh Graduates Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit lost one of the good guys Armed robbery reported in Beloit Police report shows differing accounts of mask taping incident Beloit man out on probation for past shooting arrested following shots fired incident Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime