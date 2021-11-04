OSHKOSH, Wis.—The following area students are summer graduates of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh—many who participate in the spring ceremony but become official when their degrees are complete.

UW Oshkosh has campuses in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Menasha as well as online degree programs.

Rockton, IL

Alex Alan Larson, College of Business, Bachelor of Business of Administration, Supply Chain Management

Roscoe, IL

Mikayla L. Austin, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Radiologic Science

William L. Cramer II, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology (Strength & Conditioning)

