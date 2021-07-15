DECATUR, Ill.—Gabriella Galluzzo of Roscoe, is among the outstanding undergraduates named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for the spring 2021 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
WHITEWATER—Several area students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 14 and 15.
Graduates are:
Beloit
- Levi Bartz graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business
- Kyle Bielski graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in occupational safety
- Christian Castellanos graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Adrian Diaz graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Kolten Ellwanger graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Kate Engler graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in geography
- Holly Erickson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
- Margaret Ezdon graduated with an Education Specialist in school psychology
- Joshua Fell graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in criminology
- Flor Finley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
- Kallie Fowler graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
- Lindsey Friedrich graduated with a Master of Social Work in social work
- Gracey Garner graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Alex Gaziano graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
- Casey Granberg graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
- Joel Heaberlin graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
- Tiffany Hodder graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Chad Horkey graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Emma Hoscheit graduated with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts
- Caitlyn Kiger graduated with a Master of Science in counseling
- Noeli Lopez graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish
- Carlos Lopez Hernandez graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Cameron Malizio graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
- Sydnee Marshall graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
- Kari Massa graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Angie McBride graduated with a Master of Social Work in social work
- Quentin Mendez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
- Abby Miller graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in political science
- Kassumy Montiel-Reyes graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Baylor Moore graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Zach Nichols graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Xavier Ortiz graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
- Joel Palomares graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Randy Pedretti graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in geography
- Joseph Quinn graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
- Liz Santacruz graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
- Kyra Schuman graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Lindsey Soria graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
- Allison Vander Kooi graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in social work
- Kylie Wessell-Woodcock graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Nick Zimmerman graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
Clinton
- Kaila Alonzo graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Marc Eliszewski graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology
- Brayden Selk graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Humeed Taj graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
- Charly Pinto graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in entrepreneurship
- Chloe Hargarten graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
South Beloit
- Jesse Rapp graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
- Emily Green graduated with a Master of Social Work in social work
Roscoe
- Brian Barthel graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration
- Kelsey Peshek graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in music
Rockton
- Nate Fiorini graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
- Emily Hammell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Orfordville
- Jake Pickel graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration
RIVER FALLS, Wis.—Amber Zelhart of Roscoe, earned a bachelor of science degree in health and human performance during the University of Wisconsin—River Falls graduation ceremony in May.
MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Several local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2021 semester.
Students named to the Dean’s List are:
Beloit
- Catherine Beeman, Letters & Science Undergrad
- Brinn Blum, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
- Janaee Burks, Letters & Science Undergrad
- Madeline Cawkins, School of the Arts-Undergrad
- Panagiotis Fanopoulos, Business Undergraduate
- Rachel Kaminski, Health Sciences Undergraduate
- Emily Taylor, School of the Arts-Undergrad
- Kaneya Young, Letters & Science Undergrad
Brodhead
- Annika Bernstein, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Orfordville
- Katelyn Harnack, Health Sciences Undergraduate
Rockton
- Marie Enderle, Education Undergraduate
- Justin Giunta, Health Sciences Undergraduate
Roscoe
- Klairissa Boisvert, Health Sciences Undergraduate
- Lauren Dinnel, Education Undergraduate
- August Dunphy, Letters & Science Undergrad
- Kyle Hoeppner, Business Undergraduate
- Mackenzie Hopfauf, School of the Arts-Undergrad
- Greta Kitto, Letters & Science Undergrad
- Gavin Lee, Business Undergraduate
- Matthew Nowicki, Business Undergraduate
- Damon Rebelak, Education Undergraduate
- Brayden Tetzlaff, School of the Arts-Undergrad
- Jordan Tresemer, Nursing Undergraduate
South Beloit
- Alexander Thompson, Health Sciences Undergraduate.