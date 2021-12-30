Elizabeth Flory of Beloit has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wisconsin.

Flory is studying in the Cancer Information Management program at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must complete six or more credits in a semester and earn a grade point average of 3.0 or above.

MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Several area students received degrees during commencement exercises held Dec. 19 at the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee.

Students receiving degrees were:

BELOIT

Danielle Peterson, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Teylor Riddle, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science

Kitty Rounds, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

ROCKTON

Kaely Crays, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Justin Giunta, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

ROSCOE

Kyle Hoeppner, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jacqueline Wright, School of Education, Bachelor of Science.

KENOSHA—Three area students participated in the Carthage College Christmas Festival, whitch featured three performances of readings and music in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Students who participated included:

Rheanna Weaver of Beloit , Lauren Hammes of Orfordville and Caitlin Whiteman of Rockton.

Tags

Recommended for you