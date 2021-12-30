hot Campus Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth Flory of Beloit has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wisconsin.Flory is studying in the Cancer Information Management program at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.To be named to the Dean’s List, students must complete six or more credits in a semester and earn a grade point average of 3.0 or above.MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Several area students received degrees during commencement exercises held Dec. 19 at the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee.Students receiving degrees were:BELOITDanielle Peterson, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of ScienceTeylor Riddle, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of ScienceKitty Rounds, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of ArtsROCKTONKaely Crays, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine ArtsJustin Giunta, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of ScienceROSCOEKyle Hoeppner, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business AdministrationJacqueline Wright, School of Education, Bachelor of Science.KENOSHA—Three area students participated in the Carthage College Christmas Festival, whitch featured three performances of readings and music in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.Students who participated included:Rheanna Weaver of Beloit , Lauren Hammes of Orfordville and Caitlin Whiteman of Rockton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List University Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Two Beloit residents part of latest pardons by Gov. Evers Families of Beloit gun violence to speak out at meeting Community celebrates grand opening of new Boys & Girls Club Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime