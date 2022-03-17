WACO, Texas—Ian Rodriguez of Beloit, and Tyler Barefield of Roscoe, both have been named to the Fall Dean’s List at Baylor University.
Barefield and Rodrigues both are students in the College of Arts and Sciences.
The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Olivia Repka, a student at Hononegah High School, has been awarded the Bright Future Scholarship.
The scholarship was part of the YWCA Northwestern Illinois Women of Achievement Awards presentation.
RIPON, Wis.— Trista Gunnink of Clinton has been named to the Fall Dean’s List at Ripon College.
Gunnink is majoring in Environmental Studies at Ripon College.
To qualify for the Dean’s List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade-point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded works.
WICHITA, Kan.—John N. Sommer of Rockton has been named to the dean’s honor roll at Wichita State University for fall 2021.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
FAYETTE, IA—Four area students graduated from Upper Iowa University in December.
Area students who earned degrees are:
Asia Godwin, of Beloit, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services.
Melissa Wittwer of Beloit, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration.
Colleen Lofquist, of South Beloit, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Jacqueline Moe, of South Beloit, who graduated Cum Laude Meritum, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts.
FAYETTE, IA—Lindsay Calvin of Beloit graduated from Upper Iowa University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services in October 2021.