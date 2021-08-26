Campus Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUSCALOOSA, Alabama—Tanner Schewe of Roscoe, has received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama.Approximately 1,400 degrees were presented during the university’s summer commencement ceremonies on July 31.SPRINGFIELD, Missouri— William Durstock of Roscoe was named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at Missouri State University.For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Details of former Hononegah student's settlement with district released Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime