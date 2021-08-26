TUSCALOOSA, Alabama—Tanner Schewe of Roscoe, has received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama.

Approximately 1,400 degrees were presented during the university’s summer commencement ceremonies on July 31.

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri— William Durstock of Roscoe was named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at Missouri State University.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

